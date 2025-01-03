Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle has made a comeback in Hollywood with her highly-anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
On January 2, the Duchess of the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared the first glimpse of her series and won the heart of the audience.
She posted the trailer on Instagram and penned, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”
Michael Steed directed the upcoming show.
It is pertinent to note that Meghan, Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation collaborated for With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle’s Netflix series special guest list:
The With Love, Meghan consists of 8-episode that will star Meghan's closest friends.
As per PEOPLE, her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, Mindy Kaling, Nacho Figueras, and Abigail Spencer will make a special appearance on the Netflix series.
One shot of the trailer featured Prince Harry cuddling up with Meghan.
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show release date:
The release of Meghan Markle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is January 15, 2025.