Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively is breaking silence on Justin Baldoni’s legal action on The New York Times!
Earlier this week, the 40-year-old Five Feet Apart director sued The New York Times and launched a $250 million lawsuit against the publication, alleging defamation over an explosive article that involved the Green Lantern starlet.
In his filing, the American actor and director accused NYT for libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud and breach of implied-in-fact contract.
Breaking silence on the issue, Blake Lively’s legal team shared a statement in which they said that Baldoni’s complaint has “nothing” that can change “anything” in the Gossip Girl star’s lawsuit, reported PEOPLE.
“Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court,” they stated.
Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s complaint, which is based on 87 pages and involves a group of nine other plaintiffs, reads, "The Article's central thesis, encapsulated in a defamatory headline designed to immediately mislead the reader, is that Plaintiffs orchestrated a retaliatory public relations campaign against Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment—a premise that is categorically false and easily disproven.”
The filing also alleged that the publication “‘cherry-picked’ and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead" in the article.
For those unversed, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have worked together in 2024 film It Ends with Us.