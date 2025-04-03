'Weak Hero Class' set to return with second season on Netflix 

Renowned K-drama Weak Hero Class 2 is set to premiere on Netflix, following its January 2025 release delay.
As announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 2, the school-action drama is set to continue its journey on April 25, 2025.
Out of the original leading cast from 2022's hit, only Park Ji-hoon is reprising his role of Yeon Shi-eun, while Yoo Soo-bin, who previously appeared as a guest role, has been given a more prominent role as Choi Hyo-man.
Weak Hero Class 2 will follow Shi-eun as he transfers to Eunjang High School, where he will be facing more school bullies and friends, who will help him leave his shell.
The most prominent actors that are set to join the casts are Ryeoun, who is known for his role in Twinkling Watermelon, as Park Hu-min and Choi Min-yeong as Seo Jun-tae, who famously played Dae-heon in XO, Kitty.
Furthermore, Weak Hero Class is expected to have eight episodes, each with a runtime of approximately sixty minutes.
Notably, the first season was made available to stream on Netflix on March 25, just weeks ahead of the Weak Hero Class 2 release and has secured a Top 10 spot across 70 countries.