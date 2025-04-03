Scarlett Johansson fulfills childhood dream with 'Jurassic World' rebirth role

Entertainment

  • April 03, 2025
Scarlett Johansson revealed that starring in Jurassic World Rebirth is the realization of a lifelong dream.

While conversing at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 2, the Black Widow actress shared insights, footage and never-before-seen photos in the latest installment in the Jurassic film franchise.

"It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years. Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I'd reach out and you know, say 'I'm available here,' " Johansson said.

During the discussion, director Gareth Edwards also said, “I suffered from a rare condition in childhood, where I was compelled to watch 'Jurassic Park' at least 10 times a year. For the longest time, I thought there was no hope of a cure until last year when I received this miraculous email with a screenplay attached."

Johansson appreciated Edwards for being determined to make the record-breaking film as "realistic and authentic as possible," which made them have to film in "real isolated locations."

In the film, the Lucy starlet shares screen with Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacano. 

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters July 2, 2025.

