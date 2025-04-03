Entertainment

Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release

Tom Cruise's co-star discussed how things are proceeding for the franchise's final film

  April 03, 2025
Tom Cruise’s next Mission: Impossible film is set to be a massive hit, according to his co-star Holt McCallany, who exclusively shared his high expectations for the film.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his upcoming movie The Amateur, The Iron Claw actor discussed how things are proceeding for the franchise’s final film.

“Well, I haven't seen Mission: Impossible [The Final Reckoning] yet, but, I've seen all of the preceding films and it's a great franchise,” Holt McCallany said.

Speaking about the film’s director, he stated, “Christopher McQuarrie is a wonderful guy, a great writer, a great director, and really a great human being, you know, so it was a privilege to work for Chris McQ, we call him ‘McQ.”

McCallany continued, “Tom is the biggest movie star in the world, and there's a reason for that.”

“So I was really happy to be a part of that project, and I think it's going to be very successful, especially to be a part of what's going to be the last installment of that franchise,” he added.

In the film, Cruise is set to reprise his role as field agent Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible —The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

