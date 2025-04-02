Entertainment

Taylor Swift receives big praise for her generosity from Ellen Pompeo

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Ellen Pompeo made a cameo in music video of Taylor Swift's hit song 'Bad Blood'

  • April 02, 2025
Taylor Swift has received immense respect from Ellen Pompeo for her generosity and big heart.

On the recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, aired on Wednesday, April 2, the Good American Family actress revealed the philanthropic side of the pop icon.

Jennifer Hudson, the host of the talk show turned the topic of the interview to the Cardigan crooner as she asked, "10 years ago you were in a Taylor Swift video?," to which Ellen replied, "I was."

While discussing her cameo for Taylor's music video for 2014's hit Bad Blood, the 55-year-old actress noted, "I went and did the video, it was the easiest thing, like an hour or two."

She went on to mention how Taylor contributed towards a program at a children's hospital, where she and her husband volunteer.

The Old School actress shared, "At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children's Hospital Los Angeles here and they have an amazing program at Children's where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can't be with the kids."

The mother-of-three revealed that the program needed some funds, "so I just got up the hooks and asked Taylor, 'Could you write me a big old check for Children's?' and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye."

Notably, Taylor Swift has a reputation for giving back to the society as during her recording breaking Eras Tour, she made multiple food bank donations through out UK.

