Helen Mirren backed by 'James Bond' legend over her stance on sexism

Helen Mirren has received support from Pierce Brosnan after calling out James Bond franchise over its sexism.
In a recent interview with The London Standard, The Queen actresses went viral for sharing that she was against a female taking over the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig's departure in 2021.
Along with that, she urged the filmmakers to create stories on real "brave" women in secret services, as they have "always been a major and incredibly important" part of the organisations.
Following the headline making remark, Pierce, in an exclusive interview with People reacted to his co-star remark, as he noted, "She let them have it."
The 71-year-old actor gained international fame after starring as the fictional MI6 agent in four Bond movies released between 1995 and 2002.
Pierce continued, "Yes, there's a certain agreement there, but there's a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there's always going to be conflict."
Helen recently told the UK outlet that while she enjoys the performances by Pierce and other actors who played the iconic character she "never liked James Bond."
While explaining her reservation for the 007 world the Red actresses added, "I never like the way women were in James Bond."
Notably, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are co-starring in Paramount+ crime drama MobLand, which premiered on Monday, March 30, 2025.