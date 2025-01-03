Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback

Meghan Markle has finally made her last attempt to ditch another career setback!
Just a few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their docuseries titled Polo on Netflix that offered insights into an exclusive, BTS look at the world of polo, elite players and their high-stakes tournaments.
However, the docuseries turned out to be a flop as it failed to secure a spot in Netflix’s top ten in any market, while several viewers and critics found the series boring and unrelatable.
But, in a last attempt to avoid the fate repeating itself, Meghan Markle has made a clever move just days before her another show makes its way to the video streaming platform.
To direct fans’ attention towards her new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on January 15, Meghan Markle cleverly became highlight of every news outlet’s headlines with her Instagram return after years of staying away from social media.
On Thursday, January 2, the mother-of-two turned to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the upcoming show with a big caption.
“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan,” she captioned.
Meanwhile, Tom South, Director of Organic and Web (Marketing) at Epos Now, told Mirror, "If her [Meghan] follower count surpasses the 10 million mark (which is likely in future given her visibility and media traction), her account's worth would easily climb into the $50–$100 million range (£40m-£80m).”
With all the focus now being on the Duchess, her chances to make the upcoming Netflix show a hit and boost her dooming career become ten folds greater than before.