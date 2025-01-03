Alia Bhatt drop intimate photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha from vacay

Trending

  • January 03, 2025
Alia Bhatt has taken the internet by storm with her adorable photo with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

On Thursday night, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet dropped a carousel featuring their trip to Thailand and New Year's celebration with the family.

In the first frame, Rabir can be seen kissing Alia’s forehead while Raha is looking at the camera.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress captioned the post, “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.”

Alia also dropped a clip of herself wearing a helmet and enjoying there scenery.

Another photo captured the Jigra star and Raha looking up in the sky.


A fan commented under the post, “Love the Kapoor family and you guys, stay blessed and Happy.”

Another one wrote, “Alia I love the way you are taking care of kapoors and your mum at the same time, Happy new year.”

“Im the biggest stan of you guys so many prayers and well-wishes,” a third noted.

Alia also shared a snap with her friends and family members including Shaheen, Neetu and Ayan Mukerji.

Other people who attended the family vacation included Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara among others.

