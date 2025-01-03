World

Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals

Producers operating in the North Sea have expressed concerns over the higher tax

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals

Donald Trump is about to assume office in a few days and he is already discussing making major changes in the US.

As per Reuters, Trump recently expressed his desire to boost energy production in the North Sea and eliminate wind energy projects.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump suggested that the North Sea should be opened up for more energy exploration like oil and gas.

Over the years, oil companies have been reducing their operations in the North Sea, leading to a decline in oil production.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the North Sea was producing about 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, but now it has dropped to around 1.3 million barrels per day.

Trump’s post was a reaction to a report about APA Corp’s subsidiary, Apache, which plans to leave the North Sea in the coming years.

In October of the previous year, the British government decided to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea from 35% to 38% and also decided to extend this tax for another year as well.

The government plans to use the money collected from this tax to fund renewable energy projects.

Producers operating in the North Sea have expressed concerns that the higher tax could result in a significant reduction in investment.

As a result, they are leaving the North Sea, an older oil-producing region, before the new tax increases take place.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'

Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners

How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy

Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall
Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
Orca grieves another loss six years after carrying dead newborn
Orca grieves another loss six years after carrying dead newborn
Tesla Cybertruck driver’s shocking identity gets revealed
Tesla Cybertruck driver’s shocking identity gets revealed
UK's largest dinosaur footprint site uncovered in Oxfordshire
UK's largest dinosaur footprint site uncovered in Oxfordshire
Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants
Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction