Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub

'Unstoppable' is set to release on Amazon Prime on January 13, 2024

  by Web Desk
  • January 03, 2025

Jennifer Lopez recently melted fans' hearts by releasing a new trailer of her film Unstoppable after getting brutally snubbed at the 2025 Golden Globes. 

Lopez took to her Instagram Stories to share the highly-anticipating trailer of her sports-drama movie, which set to be released on Amazon Prime on January 16, 2024. 

In Unstoppable, Lopez plays Judy Robles, a struggling mother, while popular actor Jherrel Jerome portrays her son, renowned athlete Anthony Robles.

The film revolves around the true story of Judy and her wrestler son, who won the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship in the 125-pound weight class, despite being born with only one leg.

In the new viral teaser, the Marry Me starlet's character tells her son, "A dreamer is only as big as the dreams they chase."

One-minute teaser also features intense scenes between Lopez and Bobby Cannavale, who plays Anthony's abusive stepfather. 

The Jenny on the Block songstress' post came after her performance in Unstoppable was notably overlooked when Golden Globes nominations were announced last month. 

Lopez did not receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a category in which Ariana Grande was nominated for her role in the newly released film Wicked.

However, Lopez did not let the snub ruin her confidence as she continues to promote her film, Unstoppable.  

