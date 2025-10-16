‘South Park’ returns with season 28 after abrupt three-week hiatus

South Park kicked off its 28th season with trademark chaos, blending the viral “6-7” TikTok trend.
On Wednesday, the Paramount series made a return after a three-week pause and left the audience with the terrifying anticipation.
The new episode is labeled as Season 28, Episode 1, instead of continuing as part of Season 27.
A Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed the show jumped to Season 28 after Season 27 ended early with just five episodes.
It might be a behind-the-scenes technicality between Paramount and South Park Studios, but it doesn’t affect the story as it continued from where it stopped.
The reason remains unclear, but the new premiere dives into the viral “6-7” TikTok trend as Peter Thiel blames the Antichrist for the chaos.
The episode started on a rally led by PC Principal, who is persistent to get South Park Elementary back on track after catching wind of some "satanic numerology shit” going on.”
In an effort to explain the chaos, he welcomes Peter Thiel as a guest speaker, who is the “absolute expert on the end of days and the coming of the Antichrist.”
“Hello, kids, I’m Peter Thiel, and I’m here to talk to you about the Antichrist,” he said.
He added, “Ok, so first, what is the Antichrist? The Antichrist is a newer, more human form of Satan that will soon walk the Earth. We don’t know how soon it will walk the Earth, but it could be within the next six to seven weeks.”
The South Park Elementary student body exclaimed in unison, “6-7!”
Thiel continued his bizarre lecture, claiming Satan couldn’t have a child until Donald Trump came along, supposedly with the “perfect” size of six to seven centimeters.
His Gen Alpha audience erupted again, chanting, “6-7!”
To note, Comedy Central revealed that the new episodes of the latest season will air on October 29, November 12, November 26 and December 10.