Gigi Hadid dazzles in two striking looks at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid owned the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, dazzling in two bold looks that proved her supermodel status.
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old model turned heads with her show-stopping appearance at the 2025 show, which took place in New York City.
For her first look, Gigi stunned in a sparkling pink lingerie set with a glittery bustier and lacy briefs, paired with a flowing 3D rose-petal cape and ankle-strap stilettos.
She pinned her hair back with side-swept bangs and ended her walk with a flirty kiss to the crowd, strutting off as her trailing shawl caught the spotlight.
Later in the show, she marked her return to the stage in an angelic all-white look pairing with a silky camisole and short set and massive quilted wings.
Notably, her appearance came after she revealed that she would be returning for the 2025 runway show on Friday, October 10.
In a video shared to Instagram, the model recalled landing her Victoria's Secret debut in 2015.
"I think I tried out two or three times before I got it, so you can imagine when I felt when I got my first show," she said
Hadid expressed, “I'm just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad... I look back at pictures of that time, and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, is hard on girls."
The model continued, "And then you look back at pictures and you're like, 'I was the s---.' That was an awesome time. I deserved to be there. I continue to come back to this show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show."
Notably, her sister Bella Hadid also returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2025 rocking racy red lingerie and bright blonde hair.