Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage

  • January 03, 2025
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may continue to share a respectful bond as co-parents, but insiders say a romantic reunion is off the table.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared that the Alias and the Gone Girl star “ are not getting back together. Jen laughs off those rumours, even though that’s the Hollywood ending everyone hopes for.”

Following, J.Lo filed her divorce in August from  Affleck, he became close to his ex-wife Garner, who has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with American businessman John Miller since 2018.

The source continued, “Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that. Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time. They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work.”

As per PEOPLE, Garner and Affleck spotted spending Christmas together after they spent Thanksgiving outing with their kids.

A source shared with the media outlet, “Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas,” adding, “It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids.”

To note, Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

