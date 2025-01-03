Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows 

A new data reveal a shocking yet concerning surge in flu cases.
As per Sky News, recent data from NHS England shows that the number of people in the hospital with the flu has increased four times compared to the previous month.
On December 29, there were 5,074 patients in the hospitals with the flue, which is a significant increase from 1,190 at the end of November.
While, on Christmas Day, there were 4,102 flu patients in the hospital and by December 29, the number of patients increased significantly by almost 25%, reaching 5,074.
NHS has warned that the colder weather in the UK might cause continued pressure on hospitals.
Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said in a statement, noting, “These latest figures show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the new year.”
He continued, “On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand."
Julian added, “With what looks like an extreme cold snap expected right across England ahead of the weekend, we know the low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions so if you are at risk, do try and keep warm and make sure you are stocked up on any regular medication.”
"Please continue to use NHS 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies,” he further adviced.