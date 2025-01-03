Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star

Selena Gomez, who recently announced her engagement with music producer Benny Blanco, has spilled the beans on her first ever kiss.
During an interview with W Magazine, the Who Says singer shared a surprising revelation about her first kiss.
“My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse,” Gomez revealed.
She went on to share, “It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared.”
“My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14.
The surprising revelation comes after Gomez shared the news of her engagement with Blanco via an Instagram carousel.
She posted a slew of images including an up-close snap of her engagement ring and a picture of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with laughs and a hug.
“Forever begins now,” she wrote in the caption on December 11, 2024.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco s started dating in June 2023.