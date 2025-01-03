Entertainment

Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy

The 'Wicked' star shed light on the relationship between her character and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

  • by Web Desk
  • January 03, 2025
Ariana Grande has teased that the upcoming second installment of Wicked may explore Glinda’s sexuality, addressing fan speculation and previous claims of "queerbaiting.”

While conversing with Variety, the 7 Rings crooner shed light on the relationship between her character and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

Grande shared that her character Glinda and Elphaba are "in love with each other" but they were in "platonic" relationship.

"I think she's a person who loves so much, and I do think that it goes beyond gender, and I think that's a common theme in Oz," Grande explained.

The Eternal Sunshine singer went on to say in a cryptic way, "But we'll talk about it more in-depth in movie two."

To note , the controversy was ignited in November when Grande said, "Glinda might be a little in the closet. You never know! Give it a little more time."

In the same interview, she described Oz as a "celebration of uniqueness", claiming that "everyone is just so beautifully queer".

She suggested "every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade... even like the chickens, those chickens are gay.”

To note, the first installment of Wicked was released in theatres on November 22, 2024, and the sequel Wicked: For Good is set to premiere on November 21, 2025.

