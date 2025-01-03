Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'

Zendaya has spilled the beans on hilarious yet embarrassing story of her experience at a Beyoncé concert when she was just 13 years old.
During an interview with W Magazine, the Euphoria actress was asked about her asked about her celebrity crush.
“Who was your Hollywood crush when you were growing up? Did you have posters on your walls?” the host asked.
Although, Zendaya didn't mention her celebrity, she shared that she had a poster of Beyoncé on her wall.
“Not really. I did have a Beyoncé poster on my wall, because I went to her concert for my 13th birthday,” she shared.
Zendaya went on to share, “I was devastated that she didn't sing “Happy Birthday” to me, because I guess it was close to her birthday and she was singing to the audience. My dad was like, 'Do you want me to put you on my shoulders?' I was like, 'No, that's so embarrassing.'”
"Then, after, I was like, 'Damn, I should have let him put me on his shoulders so she would've seen me.' Thirteen-year-old me was very devastated that Beyoncé didn't sing “Happy Birthday” to her,” she added.
Zendaya will next star in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland.