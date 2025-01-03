Entertainment

Angelina Jolie calls out dishonest people after divorce from Brad Pitt finalized

Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt officially signed off on their divorce on Monday, December 30

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her disdain for dishonest people after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, following an eight-year legal battle.

During her cover story for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, the Maria actress was asked about her “pet peeves.”

“So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar,” she replied.

Jolie went on to share, “Without naming anyone specifically, Jolie explained, “Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean.”

Although Jolie did not specifically mention Pitt or their highly publicized divorce, her comments seem to allude to the difficulties they faced during their marriage and subsequent divorce proceedings.

Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt officially signed off on their divorce on Monday, December 30, after Jolie’s initial filing in September 2016.

