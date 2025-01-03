Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future

The Prince and Princess of Wales has come forward with a clear course of action for the close royal family member

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate are drawing a firm line on decisions about Prince George’s future, standing in opposition to King Charles’s traditional approach.

As per the report of Mirror.UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales has come forward with a clear course of action for Prince George’s future, who is second-in-line to the throne and only has more than a year at his current school Lambrook, before he will have to move on.

It is reported that George will celebrate their 12th birthday in July and could follow the footstep of his mother Kate and father William as he would move to attend Eton College.

While conversing with Hello, the royal biographer Robert Jobson says: "William and Catherine have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life and it will be the same this year.”

Jobson went on to say, “Their aim is for George — as well as Charlotte and Louis — to grow into well-adjusted adults, ready for the role when the time comes."

However, the royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the Prince and Princess could go beyond the traditional desccion and will make a surprise move.

"There's always the possibility of traditions being changed," she argued.

Nicholl added, "William and Harry didn't end up following in their father's footsteps by going to Gordonstoun [in Scotland ], and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else. "Whatever happens, it'll be a decision made by William and Kate with George's best interests factored in."

Notably, Waleses planned to make a traditional yet modern lifestyle for their children despite their royal status.

The insider close to the future King and Queen of Britain shared that the couple "run a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces."

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?

Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Millie Bobby Brown turns heads with major move amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown turns heads with major move amid pregnancy rumours
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?