Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future

Prince William and Princess Kate are drawing a firm line on decisions about Prince George’s future, standing in opposition to King Charles’s traditional approach.
As per the report of Mirror.UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales has come forward with a clear course of action for Prince George’s future, who is second-in-line to the throne and only has more than a year at his current school Lambrook, before he will have to move on.
It is reported that George will celebrate their 12th birthday in July and could follow the footstep of his mother Kate and father William as he would move to attend Eton College.
While conversing with Hello, the royal biographer Robert Jobson says: "William and Catherine have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life and it will be the same this year.”
Jobson went on to say, “Their aim is for George — as well as Charlotte and Louis — to grow into well-adjusted adults, ready for the role when the time comes."
However, the royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the Prince and Princess could go beyond the traditional desccion and will make a surprise move.
"There's always the possibility of traditions being changed," she argued.
Nicholl added, "William and Harry didn't end up following in their father's footsteps by going to Gordonstoun [in Scotland ], and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else. "Whatever happens, it'll be a decision made by William and Kate with George's best interests factored in."
Notably, Waleses planned to make a traditional yet modern lifestyle for their children despite their royal status.
The insider close to the future King and Queen of Britain shared that the couple "run a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces."