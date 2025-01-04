Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall make move to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025


Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have been seen bonding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s closest confidants, sparking curiosity about the new royal connections.

As per GB News, the equestrian and her husband, who is currently in Australia, were seen having a warm interaction with fellow ambassador Delfina Blaquier and polo player Nacho Figueras at the Australian event.

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also had close ties with Blaquier and Figueras, with the latter starring in Prince Harry's recent Netflix project Polo.

Tindalls made the annual gathering as the couple made their regular journey to Australia's Gold Coast for the celebrations.

To note, Zara and Mike travelled to  Australia after they spent a the festive occasion of Christmas with royal family as they joined them at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England.

However, the walk was missed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they both stepped down from the royal family in 2020 due to estranged relationship.

Previously, it was reported that Zara has taken on the role of mediator in an effort to bridge the rift between Prince Harry and William.

The source shared at that time, "Zara figures there couldn't be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she's the only one who can get through to both of them."


