Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

The 60th birthday of the Duchess of Edinburgh is just around the corner and everyone is already looking forward to a huge royal celebration as Sophie has worked really hard on difficult causes and became the most popular working royal of last year.
However, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Prince Edward will be feeling the pressure for Sophie’s big day.
"I’m so pleased that Sophie is now getting the recognition she so richly deserves. She’s been quietly working away, tackling difficult issues, for so many years - always happy to operate under the radar and without a fuss,” Bond told Mirror.
She further added, "I think her husband will be determined to make a fuss of her this year, as she turns 60: still an elegant and very beautiful woman. Sophie paid an emotional and very loving public tribute to Edward when he was 60, so he has a lot to live up to if he’s going to compete with that!"
The stakes are high, given Sophie's heartfelt tribute to Prince Edward on his 60th birthday last year.
In a speech, the Duchess called her husband "the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend".
Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex.