Royal

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their two children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

The 60th birthday of the Duchess of Edinburgh is just around the corner and everyone is already looking forward to a huge royal celebration as Sophie has worked really hard on difficult causes and became the most popular working royal of last year.

However, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Prince Edward will be feeling the pressure for Sophie’s big day.

"I’m so pleased that Sophie is now getting the recognition she so richly deserves. She’s been quietly working away, tackling difficult issues, for so many years - always happy to operate under the radar and without a fuss,” Bond told Mirror.

She further added, "I think her husband will be determined to make a fuss of her this year, as she turns 60: still an elegant and very beautiful woman. Sophie paid an emotional and very loving public tribute to Edward when he was 60, so he has a lot to live up to if he’s going to compete with that!"

The stakes are high, given Sophie's heartfelt tribute to Prince Edward on his 60th birthday last year.

In a speech, the Duchess called her husband "the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend".

Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?

Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Millie Bobby Brown turns heads with major move amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown turns heads with major move amid pregnancy rumours
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?