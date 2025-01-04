Royal

Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 04, 2025

Even after making a thrilling return to Instagram, Meghan Markle still seems a bit afraid!

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex, ending her years-long social media hiatus, finally made an exciting comeback to Instagram that took the fans’ joy to a whole new level.

The mother-of-two debuted on the social media platform with a short clip that featured her writing 2025 in the sand as she rang in the new year, while her second post featured the teaser of her upcoming Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan.

However, the duchess did not let her fans and followers express their excitement as she disabled the comments on her posts, which seemed to be an odd choice for someone eager to promote their latest and forthcoming ventures, noted Mirror.

This could be because of a shocking reason that the American actress revealed on the Teenager Therapy podcast a few years ago.

In a conversation with the host in 2020, Meghan Markle opened up and revealed how she was the “most trolled person in the entire world” the year prior.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt,” said Prince Harry’s wife.

Moreover, in her 2022 Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan, the duchess tearfully reflected on the hate comments that she receives online.

“I think for people to really understand, you know, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into,” the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stated.

She added, “Just a couple of days ago, I was going through the manual for our security team at home, and on one of the pages that I happened to flip to, it was about online monitoring. And they're like, ‘If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.’ And it just said: ‘Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.’”

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan is scheduled to release on January 15, 2025.

