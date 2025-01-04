Entertainment

Britney Spears to welcome third baby?

The 'Toxic' singer made shocking statement after celebrating Christmas with son Jayden James Federline

Britney Spears is going to add one more member to her family!

The 43-year-old Toxic singer, who recently reunited with her son Jayden James Federline for the first time in two years on Christmas, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 3, and revealed a shocking plan of welcoming third baby.

Sharing a video of a little girl in her post, the singer penned a surprising statement in which she revealed plans to adopt a daughter.

“I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!” wrote Spears.

This post by Britney Spears comes just a few days after the Gimme More singer shared a snap of her son on Instagram with an emotional caption.

The caption reads, “Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!

“He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!” the singer added.

Britney Spears settled divorce with third ex-husband Sam Asghari last year after two years of marriage.

