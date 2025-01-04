Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra stunned fans as she shared 'wonderful memories' from her recent family getaway to the UK

Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans by sharing stunning family photos from her recent trip to the United Kingdom with a very beautiful goal for 2025.

On January 4th, the Baywatch star took to her Instagram account to release a carousel of images featuring her husband, popular Hollywood actor Nick Jonas, and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from their New Year’s getaway.

Priyanka began her post with a mesmerising snapshot of herself, while playfully posing for the camera.

She also posted an adorable picture alongside Nick and Malti, showcasing a breathtaking beach view.

The carousel also included some candid clicks of sea shells, a moment of her jet-skiing, and the number '2025' written on the sand.

In a heartfelt caption alongside the carousel, Priyanka revealed her goal for 2025.

"Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness, and in peace," Priyanka noted.

She also extended a beautiful wish to her fans noting, "May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories."

As the globally known actress' gained traction on social media, numerous fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the New Year.

One admirer wrote, "Lots of blessings and a happy new year."

"Happy New Year PCJ Wishing you all that you dream and desire for beautiful pictures," another fan commented.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has completed filming for three upcoming projects including Heads of State, The Bluff and Citadel Season 2

Meanwhile, her partner Nick Jonas will next star in forthcoming musical-comedy movie titled Power Ballad.

