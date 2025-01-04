Trending

Kiara Advani breaks silence on hospitalization, pregnancy rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025

Kiara Advani is clearing the air on hospitalization and pregnancy speculations!

On Saturday, January 4, the Kabir Singh actress, who has been busy preparing for the release of her upcoming film Game Changer, was supposed to attend a promotional event of the film alongside her costar Ram Charan in Mumbai.

However, the actress remained noticeably absent from the event, igniting pregnancy speculations as reports emerged claiming that Kiara Advani has been admitted to a hospital.

Breaking silence on the rumors, Advani’s spokesperson revealed that the actress has not been hospitalized, reported Pinkvilla.

“Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized,” they noted.

Moreover, explaining the reason behind the Shershaah actress’s absence from the event, the spokesperson added, “She’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working nonstop.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress has been constantly active on her social media handles and shared the movie trailer in one of the latest posts.

“Bringing you a high voltage Power packed cinema to your screens. Enjoy the #GameChangerTrailer. See you in theatres on January 10th!” she captioned alongside the trailer.

Kiara Advani also shared a carousel of her glamorous snaps from a recent photoshoot just a day ago.

