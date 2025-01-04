Royal

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

A man attacked on New Orleans' busy French Quarter during the early hours of New Year's Day, killing 14 people

  • January 04, 2025


Prince William and Prince Harry have suffered the loss of loved one who was among the 14 people killed in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day.

The King has expressed his deep sadness over the news and has personally reached out to the family to offer condolences. The Prince of Wales has also been informed of the tragic event, as per Hello!.

The British national killed in the attack has been confirmed as Edward Pettifer, stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

"The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and a friend to so many," Edward's family said in a statement following his death.

Edward was the eldest son of ex-Coldstream Guards officer Charles Pettifer and Camilla Wyatt.

His father went on to marry Tiggy, who was the nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry from 1993 to 1999.

Tiggy an incredibly close bond with the princes, supporting them through the difficult time following their mother Princess Diana's death.

The former nanny has two sons of her own, Tom, who is Prince William’s godson, and Fred, who is Prince Harry’s godson. Tom was a page boy at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

