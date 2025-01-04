Trending

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare celebrate their first wedding anniversary on January 3

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a touch of humor.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 3 Idiots star daughter who got married to Shikhare last year, dropped the series of her goofy snaps with her husband to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

In the shared photos, Ira and Shikhare sat on the balcony, smiling and looking at each other.


The next photo featured Ira kissing her husband while making a funny face as Nupur wrapped his arms around her in another snap.

They made funny faces as they clicked a selfie together.

Nupur donned a black kurta-pyjama and yellow jacket while Ira was seen in a printed grey saree.

She penned the caption alongside the post,, "Happy Anniversary, my love (red heart emojis)."

Soon after she shared the post, the fans rushed to the comment section to show love to the lovebirds.

One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary cutus”

Another commented, “Happy new year to beautiful couple.”

To note, Ira tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024.

Ira and Nupur initially made it legal via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

They then tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Kiara Advani breaks silence on hospitalization, pregnancy rumors
Kiara Advani breaks silence on hospitalization, pregnancy rumors
Karan Aujla addresses uncomfortable encounter with fan in London
Karan Aujla addresses uncomfortable encounter with fan in London
Hania Amir makes dazzling appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding
Hania Amir makes dazzling appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding
Neelam Muneer reveals husband as she shares romantic Nikah pictures
Neelam Muneer reveals husband as she shares romantic Nikah pictures
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha dubbed ‘baby bebo’ by fans
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha dubbed ‘baby bebo’ by fans
Kartik Aaryan celebrates Murlikant Petkar's Prestigious Arjuna award win
Kartik Aaryan celebrates Murlikant Petkar's Prestigious Arjuna award win
Alia Bhatt drops intimate photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha from vacay
Alia Bhatt drops intimate photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha from vacay
Ranveer Singh’s new look in ‘Dhurandhar’ LEAKED: Photos inside
Ranveer Singh’s new look in ‘Dhurandhar’ LEAKED: Photos inside
Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent
Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025