Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a touch of humor.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 3 Idiots star daughter who got married to Shikhare last year, dropped the series of her goofy snaps with her husband to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
In the shared photos, Ira and Shikhare sat on the balcony, smiling and looking at each other.
The next photo featured Ira kissing her husband while making a funny face as Nupur wrapped his arms around her in another snap.
They made funny faces as they clicked a selfie together.
Nupur donned a black kurta-pyjama and yellow jacket while Ira was seen in a printed grey saree.
She penned the caption alongside the post,, "Happy Anniversary, my love (red heart emojis)."
Soon after she shared the post, the fans rushed to the comment section to show love to the lovebirds.
One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary cutus”
Another commented, “Happy new year to beautiful couple.”
To note, Ira tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024.
Ira and Nupur initially made it legal via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.
They then tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur.