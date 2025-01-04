Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47

Directer and writer Jeff Baena, husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has passed away on Friday, January 3

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Aubrey Plazas husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Jeff Baena, a writer, director, and the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has passed away at the age of 47.

According to law enforcement sources, an assistant discovered Baena's body at a Los Angeles-area home around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, as per TMZ.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that he died by suicide.

Baena, who was born and raised in Miami, has numerous credits to his name, including 2004 film I Heart Huckabees starring Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law and Naomi Watts and his directorial debut film Life After Beth, which starred his wife, Plaza.

Later on, Baena created an anthology series titled Cinema Toast, which marked Plaza's own directorial debut.

Baena and Plaza started dating in 2011. However, the couple kept their relationship very private over the years, never announcing their engagement or wedding.

They announced their wedding in May 2021 when Plaza referred to Baena as her "darling husband" in an Instagram.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," she captioned the post.

