Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the challenges she faced while filming the upcoming season of The Morning Show.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Friends actress admitted that the latest season was "so hard" to film.
"Oh my gosh, it was hard. It was so hard," she told the outlet while promoting her ongoing partnership with Pvolve for its “strength redefined” New Year challenge.
Aniston, who stars as journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series, went on to share, "But it's a great season.
“It's jam-packed, that’s for sure,” the ex-wife of Bradd Pitt added.
The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019, follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they navigate their personal and professional lives.
Besides Aniston, the series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, among others.
The upcoming season wrapped up filming in December 2024 and is expected to feature several new cast members, including Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.
"And that’s a wrap on Season 4 of #TheMorningShow! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store on @AppleTV!" Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company wrote on Instagram at the time.
Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are available to stream now on Apple TV+.