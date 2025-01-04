Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season

Jennifer Aniston play journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Jennifer Aniston play journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston play journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the challenges she faced while filming the upcoming season of The Morning Show.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Friends actress admitted that the latest season was "so hard" to film.

"Oh my gosh, it was hard. It was so hard," she told the outlet while promoting her ongoing partnership with Pvolve for its “strength redefined” New Year challenge.

Aniston, who stars as journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series, went on to share, "But it's a great season.

“It's jam-packed, that’s for sure,” the ex-wife of Bradd Pitt added.

The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019, follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

Besides Aniston, the series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, among others.

The upcoming season wrapped up filming in December 2024 and is expected to feature several new cast members, including Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.

"And that’s a wrap on Season 4 of #TheMorningShow! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store on @AppleTV!" Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company wrote on Instagram at the time.

Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

'Friends' cast member recounts 'frightening' on-set incident
'Friends' cast member recounts 'frightening' on-set incident
Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Justin Baldoni's legal rep reveals actor's true intentions for Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni's legal rep reveals actor's true intentions for Blake Lively
Ariana Grande thanks 'botox' in her Rising Star award acceptance speech
Ariana Grande thanks 'botox' in her Rising Star award acceptance speech
Blake Lively under fire after her text messages revealed by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively under fire after her text messages revealed by Justin Baldoni
BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence
BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience