'Friends' cast member recounts 'frightening' on-set incident 

David Schwimmer found themselves in a terrifying situation on set that required a hospital visit calling the incident "genuinely frightening."
The 58-year-old Friends actor urged the cameras to cut after seeing his co-star Matt LeBlanc go "deathly white" and nearly lose consciousness after dislocating his shoulder.
He told Entertainment Weekly, “During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder.”
The comedian added, “He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out.”
“[I remember] immediately turning to the camera like, "Cut, cut, cut." That was genuinely frightening,” David said, adding, “And it was serious.”
He went on to say, “'You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital. That was scary.”
Matt confirmed the incident during his regal appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2017, recalling, "Somehow, I ended up completely upside down. I was going to land on my head between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall, and just exploded my shoulder.”
