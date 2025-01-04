Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert

American singer-songwriter and actress Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell have sparked romance rumors after they shared a sweet PDA moment at Usher Concert.
According to Times of India, the pair who have kept their relationship private stole the spotlight at Usher Concert by sharing a romantic moment.
The 2024 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance winner and Cleveland Cavaliers player were spotted together holding hands at the concert, getting all of the fans and media attention.
In a video circulating on social media the Good Luck Charlie actress and “Spida” could be seen holding hands while enjoying the concert in black matching outfits.
Notably, neither Jones nor Mitchell has made any statement about their relationship but the sweet moments between and their continuous spotting together have made fans curious about their connection and bond.
Previously they were spotted together in the Paris Olympics game when the Let It Shine star actress came to support Mitchell during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets match. They were also seen together at Michael Rubin’s star studded White Party alongside Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Olivia Dunne, Tobey Maguire and Odell Beckham Jr.
Fans have already speculated romance between Jones and Mitchell because of their visible connection.