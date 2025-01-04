New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer 

A new report from the US Surgeon General has revealed a shocking connection between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of seven types of cancer.
As per BBC, the reports also recommend that alcoholic beverages should include warning labels about the potential cancer risks.
However, changing the current warnings labels on alcoholic drinks, which have not been revised since 1988, would require the approval of a new law by Congress.
The advisory from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says the "majority of Americans are unaware of this risk.” This lack of awareness results in approximately 100,000 new cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths every year in the country.
As per the outlet, alcohol consumption is the third leading cause of cancer that can be prevented after tobacco use and obesity.
Mr Murthy said in a statement, noting, "The direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-established for at least seven types of cancer ...regardless of the type of alcohol (e.g., beer, wine, and spirits) that is consumed.”
This includes an increased risk of cancer of the breast (in women), throat, liver, oesophagus, mouth, larynx and colon.
Experts advise healthcare providers to check for alcohol use in their patients and refer them for treatment if needed.
They also suggest that more efforts should be made to raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of alcohol consumption.