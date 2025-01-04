Health

New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer

Alcohol consumption is the third leading cause of cancer that can be prevented after tobacco use and obesity

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer 

A new report from the US Surgeon General has revealed a shocking connection between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of seven types of cancer.

As per BBC, the reports also recommend that alcoholic beverages should include warning labels about the potential cancer risks.

However, changing the current warnings labels on alcoholic drinks, which have not been revised since 1988, would require the approval of a new law by Congress.

The advisory from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says the "majority of Americans are unaware of this risk.” This lack of awareness results in approximately 100,000 new cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths every year in the country.

As per the outlet, alcohol consumption is the third leading cause of cancer that can be prevented after tobacco use and obesity.

Mr Murthy said in a statement, noting, "The direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-established for at least seven types of cancer ...regardless of the type of alcohol (e.g., beer, wine, and spirits) that is consumed.”

This includes an increased risk of cancer of the breast (in women), throat, liver, oesophagus, mouth, larynx and colon.

Experts advise healthcare providers to check for alcohol use in their patients and refer them for treatment if needed.

They also suggest that more efforts should be made to raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells

Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells
WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations

WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer

New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Norovirus: Here’s everything you need to know
Norovirus: Here’s everything you need to know
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out