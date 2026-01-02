Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be working on a film based on late Princess Diana's life.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their duties as working royals are said to be actively in talks with writers and producers for Diana's biopic, reported Rob Shutter.
Last month, in his Substack blog, Naughty Bus Nice Rob revealed that Harry and Meghan are secretly working on the film with the Duchess positioning herself to take the director’s chair.
An inside source told Rob, "They’ve been meeting with writers, agents and producers, breaking story and talking casting."
"Meghan is intensely hands-on and wants control from start to finish," they added.
The source further claimed that despite the failure of Harry and Meghan's previous projects "a Diana project changes everything."
According to the insiders, the streaming giant Netflix sees the film as "one project that could make the entire deal worth it."
Rob Shutter's blog further suggested that as per sources King Charles' estranged son will be a guiding light to keep the emotional authenticity in the film.
While his wife - the former Suits actress will help shaping the final vision of the biopic.