Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation

  • by Web Desk
  • January 05, 2025
Billie Eilish has emerged stronger than ever!

After making a bombshell revelation about her extreme dieting, depression, and self-harm period, the Hit Me Hard and Soft hitmaker has received a huge surprise that made the singer extremely delighted.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, January 4, the 13 Reasons Why singer shared a snap that highlighted her big achievement.

The singer’s hit track Birds of a Feather has now become the “most streamed song of 2024” on Spotify, dethroning Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso from Short n’ Sweet, which had been ruling the top spot for quite some time.

“God i love you guys so much. this is crazy,” expressed Billie Eilish in the caption.

This milestone comes just some time after the singer recently recalled her “self-harming” phase on the Fresh Air podcast.

“A couple of years back... I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight. I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever. But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live,” she stated.

Recalling the depressed phase of her life, Eilish added, “I went through a whole self-harming phase – we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.”

Billie Eilish’s Bird of a Feather is from her hit album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

