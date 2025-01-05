Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel enjoy ski trip with kids: See

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their kids are still enjoying the new year vibes!
On Sunday, January 5, the official Instagram handle of the Swedish Royal Family shared a snap that featured the crown princess, her husband, and kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
The photo saw the royal family enjoying a ski trip as they still enjoy the holiday season.
“God fortsättning!” read the greeting penned in the post’s caption that translates as “Happy Continuation.”
The greeting phrase is used in early January when someone meets any friend or acquaintance for the first time after the New Year.
In the adorable snap, the royals wrapped themselves inside warm clothing as they geared up to kick off the ski adventure. Meanwhile, the backdrop provided a serene and snowy scenic place.
As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers replied the princess and family with heartwarming greetings and wishes in the comments.
While many penned the same greeting as mentioned in the caption, several other wrote numerous heartfelt wishes.
“Lovely! Good continuation nice family” read one of the comments.
Another commented, “wonderful!! Enjoy!”
“Thank you same! Enjoy the snow,” a third noted.
Crown Princess Victoria is the eldest child of King XVI Gustaf and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne. She tied the knot with Prince Daniel on June 19, 2010, and shares a daughter, Princess Estelle, and a son, Prince Oscar with her husband.