Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating each other in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet finally addressed his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner during the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

While promoting his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, the 29-year-old actor was asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter how he felt about having the support of his billionaire girlfriend during the awards gala.

Instead of commenting on his whirlwind romance with Kylie, Timothée chose to ignore the question and stated, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers, and people that are fantastic."

"I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here, I also like seeing everyone who's been holding it down [for] decades plus," the Wonka actor added.

As the globally known artist’s video from the star-studded night went viral on social media, several fans began flooding their X accounts with their thoughts on his reactions.

Many fans assumed he subtly snubbed his current lady love while many praised him for creating a certain boundary between his professional and personal life.

One fan commented, "The way he kept it professional and did not mention Kylie."

"Guys Timothee doesn't even talk about Kylie here, it's just clickbait lol but the host did mention that Timothee did bring Kylie with him "his partner in crime," another fan enthusiastically penned.

"He completely shut your reporter down. Disrespectful question and the fact you use it as the headline for a 5-second clip. It was an awards event to celebrate this year's performances," the third user wrote.

It is important to note, Timothée and Kylie began dating in 2023. 

Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick

Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi

Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown

Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown

Shahid Kapoor feuls excitement with much-awaited film 'Diva' teaser

Shahid Kapoor feuls excitement with much-awaited film 'Diva' teaser

Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI
Ariana Grande celebrates huge win of ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande celebrates huge win of ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo
Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce
Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch
Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
Taylor Swift receives special nod from fellow singer after wrapping Eras Tour
Taylor Swift receives special nod from fellow singer after wrapping Eras Tour
Nicole Kidman makes first statement after winning Palm Film Fest Award
Nicole Kidman makes first statement after winning Palm Film Fest Award
Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation
Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation