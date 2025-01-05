Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry

Timothée Chalamet finally addressed his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner during the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
While promoting his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, the 29-year-old actor was asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter how he felt about having the support of his billionaire girlfriend during the awards gala.
Instead of commenting on his whirlwind romance with Kylie, Timothée chose to ignore the question and stated, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers, and people that are fantastic."
"I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here, I also like seeing everyone who's been holding it down [for] decades plus," the Wonka actor added.
As the globally known artist’s video from the star-studded night went viral on social media, several fans began flooding their X accounts with their thoughts on his reactions.
Many fans assumed he subtly snubbed his current lady love while many praised him for creating a certain boundary between his professional and personal life.
One fan commented, "The way he kept it professional and did not mention Kylie."
"Guys Timothee doesn't even talk about Kylie here, it's just clickbait lol but the host did mention that Timothee did bring Kylie with him "his partner in crime," another fan enthusiastically penned.
"He completely shut your reporter down. Disrespectful question and the fact you use it as the headline for a 5-second clip. It was an awards event to celebrate this year's performances," the third user wrote.
It is important to note, Timothée and Kylie began dating in 2023.