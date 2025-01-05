Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor recently made a rare comment about his late stepmother, the renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi.
In a conversation with Galatta India's official YouTube channel, The Lady Killer star dubbed the deceased actress 'ma'am.'
Arjun mentioned Sridevi while discussing Satish Kaushik's 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was produced by his father, Boney Kapoor, and featured Arjun's uncle, Anil Kapoor, alongside the deceased actress.
The 2 States actor said, "My entire life with my father was being on the Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja set. Even by today's standards, it is one of the biggest films we ever made."
"The film cost ₹10 crore in 1992. It had Anil Kapoor, Sridevi Ma'am, and Jaggu Dada, Jackie Shroff. Anupam Kher was the villain," he stated.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sridevi was dating the already-married director Boney at the time of filming Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.
Despite being married to Arjun's mother, Mona Kapoor, Boney and Sridevi exchanged marital vows in 1996 after secretly dating each other for a year.
On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in director Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi [My husband’s wife] alongside actress Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film is set to be released in theatres on February 21, 2025.