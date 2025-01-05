Entertainment

Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment

The 'Godfather' star claimed that if his kids were asked to describe him, they would 'all have a different answer'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Robert De Niro offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, sharing that he strives to be the best father he can to his seven children.

While conversing with The Times, the Taxi Driver star claimed that if his kids were asked to describe him, they would "all have a different answer.”

Robert added, “Family is so complex. I try my best (as a father), that's all. I hope they'll be happy.”

Spending time with his daughter Gia, Robert, 81, said, “I'm an early riser. I've got a 19-month-old baby. I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle.”

He also mentioned the importance of the family gatherings to him, “The fact that they'd all be together,” adding, “is everything to me.”

To note, The Godfather star shares his youngest kid 19-month old Gia, whom he welcomes in 2023, with his professional martial artist girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Robert also has six other children,Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47 with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower, and twins Aaron and Julian, 28, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith. 

