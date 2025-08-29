Home / Entertainment

Emma Stone tears up as 'Bugonia' earns six-minute standing ovation in Venice

The 'Cruella' actress collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos left the Italian audience in awe after its premiere

Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up once again to leave an everlasting impression on audiences with their remarkable work.

On Thursday, August 28, the official trailer for Bugonia was released, alongside the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

After the success of Poor Things (2023), the duo returned with an alien kidnapping thriller about a CEO (Emma) who gets accused of being an alien and is kidnapped and tortured by one of her employees (Jesse Plemons).

The black comedy left the Venice audience in awe as they tried to move on from the project's highly tense scenes.

At the film's conclusion, the festival crowd showered Bugonia with euphoric adoration, earning a six-minute standing ovation.

Emma, Yorgos, Jesse and the rest of the cast, including Alicia Silverstone, as well as the film's screenwriter Will Tracy, took in the applause while bowing multiple times.

The Amazing Spider-Man starlet, accompanied by her husband Dave McCary, even teared up and then laughed through misty eyes as she spotted a sign inside the theatre that read, "Emma, will you dance with me?"

Bugonia, an English-language remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet, is scheduled to release on October 24 and is the fourth collaboration between the actress and director pair.

Previous projects included Poor Things, The Favourite and Kinds of Kindness, with Emma Stone earning a Best Actress Oscar twice.

Watch Bugonia trailer here:



