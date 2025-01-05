World

Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate

East Renfrewshire Council wanted to sell the 'HS 0' number plate for a large sum of money

  • January 05, 2025
Scottish council’s hope of selling a rare number plate was washed away.

As per BBC, East Renfrewshire Council wanted to sell the “HS 0” number plate, which had previously been used by the official car of its provost, for a large sum of money.

The council hoped to raise crucial funds through the sale and expected interest from celebrities with the initials “HS,” like Harry Style, Hollywood star Hilary Swank or Tv presenter Helen Skelton.

Even though Harry Styles is known to like classic cars and has been seen driving a vintage Jaguar E-type, he did not show any interest in buying the number plate.

Although the number plate went on sale 2 years ago, it has received very little interest.

Despite this, the local authority remains confident that the plate will eventually sell for a large sum, potentially in the six-figure range.

The expert had predicted that the number plate could be sold at auction for around £250,000.

They also stated that it would never sell for less than £150,000, even when the authority first initially shared its plan to sell it two years ago.

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Council said, “Our historic number plate is still for sale and we remain confident it will fetch a six-figure sum."

