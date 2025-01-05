Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

The 'Maria' star gives surprising answer to question about son Maddox interest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddoxs passion
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

Angelina Jolie’s reaction took an unexpected turn when asked if she’s concerned about her son Maddox flying planes

While conversing at a recent W magazine interview, the Maria star answered, “No,” when she was asked by a reporter that she felt “nervous” about her son Maddox flying a plane.

Angelina Jolie, who recently finalized her divorce with Brad Pitt after 8years of legal feud, explained, “Maybe I just have a big family.”

She went on to say, “I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love. I think that's more dangerous — to walk so tentatively through life that you don't take a risk. You don't wake up with passion. I think that's scarier.”

Jolie, who shares six kids with the Troy star, continued, “I'd rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate.”

To note, the recent remarks came after the Maleficent star confirmed that Maddox had become a trained pilot during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Prior to this she told PEOPLE, “Every time Mad sees a plane, he's amazed,’” adding, “If I could actually fly a plane by the time he's 4, I'll be like Superman to him.”

Notably, Jolie also has a pilot's license, which she obtained in 2004.

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack

New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI
Ariana Grande celebrates huge win of ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande celebrates huge win of ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo
Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce
Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch
Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch