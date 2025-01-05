Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

Angelina Jolie’s reaction took an unexpected turn when asked if she’s concerned about her son Maddox flying planes
While conversing at a recent W magazine interview, the Maria star answered, “No,” when she was asked by a reporter that she felt “nervous” about her son Maddox flying a plane.
Angelina Jolie, who recently finalized her divorce with Brad Pitt after 8years of legal feud, explained, “Maybe I just have a big family.”
She went on to say, “I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love. I think that's more dangerous — to walk so tentatively through life that you don't take a risk. You don't wake up with passion. I think that's scarier.”
Jolie, who shares six kids with the Troy star, continued, “I'd rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate.”
To note, the recent remarks came after the Maleficent star confirmed that Maddox had become a trained pilot during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Prior to this she told PEOPLE, “Every time Mad sees a plane, he's amazed,’” adding, “If I could actually fly a plane by the time he's 4, I'll be like Superman to him.”
Notably, Jolie also has a pilot's license, which she obtained in 2004.