Trending

Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

The 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star appaered in CNN's NYE Live Special with Will Ripley

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

Hania Aamir has shared her thoughts on the relationship between India and Pakistan, referring to the two countries as "distant cousins".

During an interview with CNN, Hania was asked about how important is the cross-border relationship with India.

"We're like distant cousins. We're just so similar in so many ways. It's absolutely lovely to see that we can collaborate and are just so appreciative of each other,” she replied.

Just like Pakistan, Hania is quite popular in India as well. She often gets praises from Indian celebrities on social media.

In October 2024, Hania attended the Dil-Luminati Tour of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh at the O2 arena in London, UK, where he invited her onstage.

“hona ni mai recover. what a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart,” she wrote on Instagram after the adorable moment.

Hnaia further added, “An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth.”

Moreover, Hania is also rumored to be dating Indian-rapper Badshah, whom she often meet in Dubai.

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack

New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion

Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
Akshay Kumar’s role in 'Stree 3' teased as Dinesh Vijan compares him to ‘Thanos’
Akshay Kumar’s role in 'Stree 3' teased as Dinesh Vijan compares him to ‘Thanos’
Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi
Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi
Shahid Kapoor feuls excitement with much-awaited film 'Deva' teaser
Shahid Kapoor feuls excitement with much-awaited film 'Deva' teaser
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt offer peeks into their new trip
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt offer peeks into their new trip
Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’s anti-feminism debate
Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’s anti-feminism debate
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur sends internet into meltdown with his 'Gentleman' act
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur sends internet into meltdown with his 'Gentleman' act
Ayeza Khan shares glimpse into her conversations with kids about acting
Ayeza Khan shares glimpse into her conversations with kids about acting
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Kiara Advani breaks silence on hospitalization, pregnancy rumors
Kiara Advani breaks silence on hospitalization, pregnancy rumors
Karan Aujla addresses uncomfortable encounter with fan in London
Karan Aujla addresses uncomfortable encounter with fan in London
Hania Amir makes dazzling appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding
Hania Amir makes dazzling appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding
Neelam Muneer reveals husband as she shares romantic Nikah pictures
Neelam Muneer reveals husband as she shares romantic Nikah pictures