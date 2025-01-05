Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words

Hania Aamir has shared her thoughts on the relationship between India and Pakistan, referring to the two countries as "distant cousins".
During an interview with CNN, Hania was asked about how important is the cross-border relationship with India.
"We're like distant cousins. We're just so similar in so many ways. It's absolutely lovely to see that we can collaborate and are just so appreciative of each other,” she replied.
Just like Pakistan, Hania is quite popular in India as well. She often gets praises from Indian celebrities on social media.
In October 2024, Hania attended the Dil-Luminati Tour of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh at the O2 arena in London, UK, where he invited her onstage.
“hona ni mai recover. what a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart,” she wrote on Instagram after the adorable moment.
Hnaia further added, “An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth.”
Moreover, Hania is also rumored to be dating Indian-rapper Badshah, whom she often meet in Dubai.