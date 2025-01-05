Vidya Balan breaks silence on Rohit Sharma orchestrated campaign allegations

Trending

Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri

Vidya Balan's team has given first statement after the actress faced backlash for praising cricketer Rohit Sharma's decision to withdraw from the last test match.

The controversy stirred when the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress tweeted in support of Rohit's decision.

"Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR. To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect,” she wrote on X.

However, after her tweet, many users pointed out that she doesn't follow Rohit on Twitter and accused her of promoting a PR activity orchestrated by Rohit's team.

Now, Balan’s team issued a statement on Sunday, rubbishing the claims.

“There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match,” the statement reads.

It continued, “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team.

“Ms.Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous,” the statement added.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

