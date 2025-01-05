Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth

Jennifer Aniston is calling out a popular health mantra, dismissing it as "not true at all" in a candid revelation about her wellness journey.
As per PEOPLE, the Friends star shared, "No pain, no gain. That's not true at all," adding, "You can actually have gain with no pain."
She explained that as she has learnt new routines and training techniques over the years, her knowledge of health and fitness has changed.
Aniston said, "I know more, because I've tried it all."
"And my big takeaway is, 'Boy, you didn't have to hurt your body so much back then. You didn't need to beat yourself up,' " she continued.
The Morning Show star mentioned that the “no pain, no gain" idea that so many follow within the fitness world.
Aniston shared, "I always had the message in my brain," adding, "You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights."
Stating ongoing partnership with Pvolve, Aniston added, "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation.”
The Murder Mystery star went on to say, "In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."
Aniston said that rather than establishing a commitment that lasts for a year, she has something that people can support.