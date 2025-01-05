Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth

The 'Friends' star explained that as she has learnt new routines and training techniques over the years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth

Jennifer Aniston is calling out a popular health mantra, dismissing it as "not true at all" in a candid revelation about her wellness journey.

As per PEOPLE, the Friends star shared, "No pain, no gain. That's not true at all," adding, "You can actually have gain with no pain."

She explained that as she has learnt new routines and training techniques over the years, her knowledge of health and fitness has changed.

Aniston said, "I know more, because I've tried it all."

"And my big takeaway is, 'Boy, you didn't have to hurt your body so much back then. You didn't need to beat yourself up,' " she continued.

The Morning Show star mentioned that the “no pain, no gain" idea that so many follow within the fitness world.

Aniston shared, "I always had the message in my brain," adding, "You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights."

Stating ongoing partnership with Pvolve, Aniston added, "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation.”

The Murder Mystery star went on to say, "In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."

Aniston said that rather than establishing a commitment that lasts for a year, she has something that people can support.


Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025

Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025

Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum

Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum
Prince William, Princess Kate make key decision for kids amid safety concerns

Prince William, Princess Kate make key decision for kids amid safety concerns
Starlink joins forces with United Airlines to offer in-flight internet

Starlink joins forces with United Airlines to offer in-flight internet
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'