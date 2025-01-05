World

What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July, 2024 after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort

  • by Web Desk
  • January 05, 2025
Kamala Harris, despite losing the election to Donald Trump, is still serving as vice president at the time.

As per BBC, in her role as President of the Senate, she is required to oversee the official process in Congress that certifies the election results, including confirming her own defeat.

Harris will oversee the formal counting of Electoral College votes in Congress on Monday.

This event takes place at the House Speaker’s podium, officially confirming her rival Trump’s victory two weeks before he returns to the White House.

Trump defeated Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Reports indicate that her staff emphasizes that she will carry out her official duty of overseeing the certification of the election results with seriousness and dignity.

"She has a decision to make and you can't make it when you're still on the treadmill. It may have slowed down – but she's on the treadmill until 20 January," said Donna Brazile, a close Harris ally who advised the campaign.

As per the outlet, Harris and her team are now planning her future political plans. They are considering whether she should run for president again in 2028 or instead seek the position of governor in California, her home state.

