World

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties

Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Sunday

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 05, 2025
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met on Sunday in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties in economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity.

They also exchanged their views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, ensuring their shared commitment in developing historical relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

Soon after the meeting, Shehbaz took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share insights of his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed.

“Delighted to meet with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, today in Rahimyar Khan," he wrote alongside a photo of them.

Shehbaz further added, "Reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further strengthen Pak-UAE cooperation and elevate our ties to a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Matters of mutual interest including investments in Pakistan were discussed with a resolve to move forward together."

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

