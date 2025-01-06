World

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau most 'likely’ to resign before national caucus meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Justin Trudeau ‘likely’ to announce resignation TODAY, report
Justin Trudeau ‘likely’ to announce resignation TODAY, report

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to resign from his position.

According to Fox News, the Canadian media reported that the leader of the Liberal Party from 2013 will most “likely” announce his resignation as early as Monday, January 6, 2025.

The Globe and Mail was the first to report on Sunday, January 5, 2025, citing three sources that the Canadian PM will step down from his position after nine years in office.

Sources told the outlet that although the confirmed timeline of the resignation is not confirmed yet, the announcement is expected to come before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Moreover, the 53-year-old who was elected as the PM of the country in 2015 has been continuously facing pressure to resign from his position from a large number of MPs after the resignation of the deputy prime minister and concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs.

His resignation would leave the Liberal Party without a leader at a time when the polls show the party behind the opposition parties.

Notably, if Trudeau leaves his position, then there will be an election in Canada by the end of October 2025.

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career

Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi sets exciting goals for 2025
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi sets exciting goals for 2025
Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward  
Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward  