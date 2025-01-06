Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to resign from his position.
According to Fox News, the Canadian media reported that the leader of the Liberal Party from 2013 will most “likely” announce his resignation as early as Monday, January 6, 2025.
The Globe and Mail was the first to report on Sunday, January 5, 2025, citing three sources that the Canadian PM will step down from his position after nine years in office.
Sources told the outlet that although the confirmed timeline of the resignation is not confirmed yet, the announcement is expected to come before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
Moreover, the 53-year-old who was elected as the PM of the country in 2015 has been continuously facing pressure to resign from his position from a large number of MPs after the resignation of the deputy prime minister and concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs.
His resignation would leave the Liberal Party without a leader at a time when the polls show the party behind the opposition parties.
Notably, if Trudeau leaves his position, then there will be an election in Canada by the end of October 2025.