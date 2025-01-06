Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic

US President-elect Donald Trump once again renewed his calls to buy Greenland after failing to do so in his first term.
According to CTVNews, beginning from Canada, then Panama Canal, and the new US president now sets sight on Greenland.
Late in December 2024, while announcing his nomination for the ambassador to Denmark, Trump, who previously suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the US, wrote, “For purposes of national security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."
But his interest in buying Greenland has highlighted the potential wealth of the Arctic challenged by endless darkness, -40C temperatures, and massive storms.
The Arctic region is also called the “new gold rush” because of its vast reserves of minerals, hydrocarbons, and fishing stocks. In recent years, it has become increasingly popular as climate change has made these resources accessible.
Although the US has frozen Arctic investment, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought economic development to the region. Morten Mejlaender-Larsen, Arctic operation and technology director from Norwegian firm DNV, said, “Russia had great plans in the Arctic.”
“They began constructing regional rescue centres complete with ships and helicopters to facilitate both destination shipping for gas, oil, and coal projects in Siberia, as well as for shipping along the Northeast Passage (north of Russia),” he added.
On the other hand, Trump's interest in Greenland has sparked criticism from authorities and the Danish government to increase defence spending for Greenland.