World

Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic

USA new president, Donald Trump, believes Canada can become the 51st state of America

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic
Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic

US President-elect Donald Trump once again renewed his calls to buy Greenland after failing to do so in his first term.

According to CTVNews, beginning from Canada, then Panama Canal, and the new US president now sets sight on Greenland.

Late in December 2024, while announcing his nomination for the ambassador to Denmark, Trump, who previously suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the US, wrote, “For purposes of national security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

But his interest in buying Greenland has highlighted the potential wealth of the Arctic challenged by endless darkness, -40C temperatures, and massive storms.

The Arctic region is also called the “new gold rush” because of its vast reserves of minerals, hydrocarbons, and fishing stocks. In recent years, it has become increasingly popular as climate change has made these resources accessible.

Although the US has frozen Arctic investment, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought economic development to the region. Morten Mejlaender-Larsen, Arctic operation and technology director from Norwegian firm DNV, said, “Russia had great plans in the Arctic.”

“They began constructing regional rescue centres complete with ships and helicopters to facilitate both destination shipping for gas, oil, and coal projects in Siberia, as well as for shipping along the Northeast Passage (north of Russia),” he added.

On the other hand, Trump's interest in Greenland has sparked criticism from authorities and the Danish government to increase defence spending for Greenland.

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Spanish tourist dies after 'panic-stricken' elephant attack in Thailand
Spanish tourist dies after 'panic-stricken' elephant attack in Thailand
Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall