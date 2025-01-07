Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death

Actress and Comedian Aubrey Plaza secretly tied the knot in 2020 with long term boyfriend Jeff Baena

  January 07, 2025
Aubrey Plaza finally gathered the courage to speak about her husband Jeff Baena’s suicide, who passed away at the age of 47.

The Parks and Recreation actress in a statement to Page Six urged the public to give them privacy during this difficult time.

Plaza added, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support."

On Friday, Baena was found dead inside his L.A. home by his assistant.

According to sources close to authorities, it was confirmed that the I Heart Huckabees screen wright ended his own life but no details were provided.

Earlier, Plaza’s rep also shared similar sentiment, noting, "The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time."

Moreover, The White Lotus actress was supposed to present an award at Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, but chose to skip the star-studded event after husband demise.

While accepting the Best Director award, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet showed his support to Aubrey who wasn’t present at the venue, said, "My heart is with Aubrey Plaza and the family of Jeff Baena."

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were together for almost a decade and worked together on multiple projects including The Little Hours and Life After Beth.

